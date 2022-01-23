1 Killed & 3 Hurt After SUV Hits Stalled Tow Truck on I-94

TOWER CITY, N.D. (KVRR) — An unoccupied tow truck that was stopped in the right lane on I-94 near Tower City in western Cass County was hit by an SUV about 9 p.m. Saturday.

A 43-year-old woman from Bismarck was killed.

A man and two children in the vehicle were hurt and taken to Sanford in Fargo.

Highway patrol says the flatbed tow truck had a mechanical issue and was stopped on the interstate.

The driver called to have it towed and got a ride from the scene before the crash happened.

The crash remains under investigation.