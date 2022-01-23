STEM Family Fest mixes education and fun

Central Cass Elementary wants to give families a chance to get out of the house during the cold winter months

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — Central Cass Elementary want to give families a chance to get out of the house and allow the kids have fun with their peers at their stem family fest.

The event was planned by the PTA and it was free to attend.

They say it’s hard to do things during these cold winters.

Kids were able to have fun with education at multiple stations like making harmonica’s, clouds in a jar activity, insect mounting and 3D pens to make snow flakes.

“This year, we really wanted to do something that was family friendly and education based. We have our first ever STEM festival. It’s a family festival completely free to our kids here; there’s tons of activities they can come and do stem based and just have fun,” Central Cass Elementary PTA President Elise Smith.

With the success of the event, they plan to do it again next year.