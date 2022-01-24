NDSU Men’s Basketball Finding Positives Through Adversity

Bison have won 7 of 10 despite injuries to key players in line-up

FARGO, N.D — From injuries to the rescheduling of games North Dakota State men’s basketball has gone through its fair share of adversity this season. Battling through these situations has brought many positives.

Without starting guard Sam Griesel for seven games because of an ulcer in the non-conference and now without forwards Grant Nelson with a knee injury and Andrew Morgan with an abdominal injury for what looks like the rest of the regular season the Bison have still won seven of their last 10 and sit in a tie for third in the Summit League with just over a month to go.

That’s all by going into each week not knowing if they’re playing one two or three games.

“Building that confidence. Getting a huge win on the road at Oral Roberts. That’s huge for it but we also can’t lose that mentality of were growing each and everyday,” Kreuser said. We have to come out and play for 40 minutes each and every game or else were not going to get those or were not getting those huge wins.”

“Through a long season, you’ll go through adversity whether its a game getting canceled or an injury,” guard Jarius Cook said. “I think guys have just done a great job of stepping up. Guys that might not have played much before the injuries. They’ve done a great job of coming in and helping us move this thing forward.”

“You have a mentality set that you’re going to play the next day and then get the news of the game getting postponed but when can only worry about what we can control,” Kreuser said. “Keeping that mentality right when tip off happens all the way throughout the game and then when you leave it all out there you can hang your head look at the scoreboard and see if you won.”

The team has really leaned on senior big man Rocky Kreuser who continues to be the constant playing in every game this season and leading the team in scoring, rebounding and three point percentage.

“Rocky just does a great job of being that vocal leader and that rock on the court,” Cook said. “He does a great job of helping out the young guys and being that voice on the team we need to hear all the time.”

“It really hit me on that last road trip that the season is coming to an end in my final year so I’m just playing with all my heart,” Kreuser said. “Playing with teammates. The guys that I love. The game that I love in the place that I love. Really just leaving it all out there for the rest of my career.”

Kreuser and company start a swing of three games in five days starting Tuesday night at home against St. Thomas.