Richland County Sheriff announces retirement

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) – After 42 years in law enforcement, Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky says he will not run for another term.

Leshovsky announced Monday that he will retire at the end of his current term in December.

“I am privileged to have been able to serve this long and very honored that the citizens of Richland County placed their trust in me as their sheriff,” Leshovsky said.

“Although a difficult decision to make, I decided it’s time to enjoy some of the other things I love to do and spend more time with my family.”

Leshovsky started working for the sheriff’s office in 1981. He’s been sheriff for the past 18 years.