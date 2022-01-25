LIVE: Monster Jam Returning To Fargo After Two-Year Break

Monster Jam Back With 2 Shows On February 5th

Fargo, N.D. (KVRR) – The Monster trucks are rolling back into the Fargodome after a two year break.

Monster Jam returns February 5th with two shows. It’s the first show in Fargo since the pandemic forced the trucks to sit idle.

You can expect all the racing, flips and stunts you’ve come to expect.

But young fans might also get some inspiration.

Driver Myranda Cozad says she’s excited to bring her Scooby-Doo truck back to Fargo as one of the few female monster truck drivers.

She adds, “I’ve been in a male dominated sport pretty much my entire life, you know, coming from drag racing and coming into Monster Jam. It’s an honor, honestly, to be able to do that for these little girls. But I also like to say so, I don’t like to say just for the little girls. I say for everybody.”

Find out more about the show and how to get tickets by clicking here.