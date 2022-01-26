Fargo City Commissioner Gehrig will not run for reelection

Commissioner Tony Gehrig

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig announced Wednesday that he will not to run for reelection.

Gehrig says he wants to spend more time with his family and concentrate on the remaining four years in his military career.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve this great community. I am proud to have been a part of Fargo’s many successes over the past seven years and will continue fighting to reframe governmental efforts in terms of needs versus wants” Gehrig said.

“We have fantastic employees at every level of City government and I look forward to working alongside them in service to the public for the remainder of my term–and potentially again in the future.”

Gehrig was reelected to the city commission in 2018. His current term will expire in June.