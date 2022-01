Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire

Justice Stephen Breyer (CNN)

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court.

The 83-year-old Breyer’s departure won’t change the 6-3 conservative advantage on the court, since his replacement would be confirmed by a Senate where Democrats hold a slim majority.

Breyer’s departure makes Justice Clarence Thomas the oldest member of the court at 73.