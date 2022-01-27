Bismarck man charged with endangering quadriplegic brother

Dondarro Watts

BISMARCK, N.D. – Prosecutors say a Bismarck man has been charged with endangering his disabled brother by leaving him dehydrated and hungry in a soiled bed.

Thirty-three-year-old Dondarro Watts made an initial appearance in court Tuesday on a felony charge of adult endangerment, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction.

Bismarck police executed a search warrant at a residence rented by Tony Watts because they suspected Dondarro was dealing drugs there.

He was arrested but failed to tell law enforcement officers his quadriplegic brother was unattended or needed care.