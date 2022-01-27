Burgum defends ties with man who has extensive criminal background

Gov. Doug Burgum & Rick Tabish

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Gov. Doug Burgum’s office is defending the governor’s relationship with the president of a company that plans to build a nearly $2 billion bitcoin mining data center near Williston.

Rick Tabish has an extensive criminal background in Nevada.

Tabish, of Missoula, Montana-based FX Solutions, was convicted of killing casino executive Ted Binion in Las Vegas in 1998. The conviction was later overturned by the Nevada Supreme Court.

Binion’s convictions on burglary, conspiracy, extortion, and weapons charges relating to the high profile Binion case were not overturned however, and Tabish served 10 years in prison for those crimes. He was paroled in 2010.

Burgum’s office says it is aware of Tabish’s background and that he has been doing business in the state for about 10 years, including in the state oil and gas industries, without any issues.