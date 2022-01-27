North Dakota’s economy showing signs of recovery

FARGO – A new analysis says North Dakota’s economy is showing signs of recovery and growth.

The quarterly outlook report done by North Dakota State University is predicting growth for wages and salaries, as well as a growing labor force, decreasing unemployment and strong total tax collections.

The previous quarterly report, which was released last August, said the state economy was showing signs of stagnation and a slowing recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The analysis says total wages and salaries have been growing about 2% per quarter, a trend that is expected to continue and even pick up in the third quarter.