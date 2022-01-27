RCMP Identifies Four Bodies Found Near Emerson, Manitoba

EMERSON, MB (KVRR) — Royal Canadian Mounted Police release the identities of four people found frozen to death near Emerson, Manitoba last week.

Members of the Patel family range in age from 3 to 39.

Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, a 39-year-old man, Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel, a 37-year-old woman, Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel, an 11-year-old girl, and Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel, a three-year-old boy.

Authorities say the Indian nationals arrived in Toronto on January 12, one week before they were found dead about 40 feet from the border into Minnesota.

All four died of exposure.

Authorities believe they are victims, along with seven others, of human smuggling.

The others have been released pending deportation hearings.

A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling but was released without bond.