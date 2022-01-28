Bertagnolli named Job Service North Dakota chief

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Pat Bertagnolli of Watford City to serve as executive director of Job Service North Dakota. Burgum cited his background in workforce recruitment in both the public and private sectors.

Bertagnolli begins his new job on Feb. 21. He will be paid $160,000 annually.

Bertagnolli replaces Workforce Safety & Insurance Director Bryan Klipfel, who has served as interim executive director since 2019. Klipfel will return to leading WSI full time.

The agency administers unemployment benefits and workforce training programs. It has about 156 employees and an annual budget of about $65 million.