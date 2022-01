Grand Forks issues snow emergency for Monday to clear snow

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – The City of Grand Forks declares a snow emergency for Monday Jan. 31 to clear snow on certain streets.

It effects areas from the 1700 to 2400 blocks of South 34th Street and the 300 to 13 hundred block of Belmont road from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Vehicles left on those streets will get a $20 parking ticket and a towing fee starting at $55.