Sanford Children’s Radiothon celebrates 22 years

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Sanford Children’s Hospital KFGO, Y94 and Froggy 99.9 are teaming up for the 22nd annual Cares For Kids Radiothon.

The groups gathered at KFGO this year instead of Sanford Health due to COVID safety protocols.

Day two welcomes kids into the station to meet KFGO staff, take pictures and more.

The event benefits the Children’s Miracle Network.

Organizers tell us it’s the largest single fundraiser for Sanford Children’s Hospital.

“We have families and kids we’ve invited to share their story of why they needed the services of Sanford Children, so either by phone or they can come in person to share their story, and be part of the Care’s for Kid’s radio fund. We can’t thank the community enough, the reason we have the amazing things that we do for the kids and families is because of our community,” said Hillary Mork of Development Manager at the Sanford Health Foundation.

To donate, call 701-478-KIDS (5437) or 877-478-KIDS (5437), or donate online by clicking here.