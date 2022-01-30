Hotdishes and a silent auction are raising money for Veterans

Every dollar raised goes to efforts to send 300 veterans to Washington

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — People gathered at Moorhead American Legion Post 21 to try some hotdishes and, supporters of the North Dakota and Minnesota Honor Flight are raising money to send veterans to Washington D.C.

Judges have ten hotdishes to try and they range from sloppy joe tator tot, to crockpot lasagna.

“Today is our second annual hot dish contest for the honor flight. This year we partnered with the Frostival event so its the UFFDAH, it’s cold out it’s hot dish time, so we just encouraged everyone to come down and see who has the best hot dish, so we’re really excited for this, plus we’re also having a silent auction,” said Lori Ishaug of Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota.

It will cost around a hundred thousand dollars to fly all the veterans down.