Dusty Johnson to seek 3rd term in U.S. House

Rep. Dusty Johnson

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson is seeking reelection to a third term.

The 45-year-old Republican on Monday announced his run for the state’s lone House seat in a statement that promoted his record and effectiveness on agriculture policy.

Johnson is facing a primary challenge from state Rep. Taffy Howard. Democrats have not announced a candidate for the general election.

Johnson has over $2 million in campaign funds, while Howard has $114,000 in cash on hand.