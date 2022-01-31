Midwest Motor Express sold for $150 million

BISMARCK, N.D. – A Bismarck freight company with a rich history dating back to 1918 has been sold for $150 million.

Midwest Motor Express has been purchased by Knight-Swift, a publicly traded carrier listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Midwest will continue to operate from its headquarters in Bismarck, and its sister company, Midnite Express, will do the same from Fargo.

The company began as Snyder’s Dray and Transfer and used horses and wagons to deliver coal, cream, gravel and freight.

In 1938, the name changed to Midwest Motor Express and over the decades, the company acquired several truck lines.