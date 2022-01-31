Salvation Army beats red kettle goal by more than $76,000

They raised over 900 thousand dollars in 2021's Red Kettle campaign

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Salvation Army in Fargo announces it raised $976,263.05 in 2021’s Red Kettle campaign.

The organization had a goal of $900,000 and raised $80,000 more than in 2020.

The money goes to programs dedicated to helping people in need like feeding, utility and rent assistance and even character development.

It was a community effort. Realtors brought in over $32,000, fire departments hauled in $21,000 while law enforcement brought in over $12,000.

“It’s a very humbling experience to be trusted with so much treasure and time, and talent being given by people in our community, to help those people in most need. What we do promise is we’re going to do the best of our ability to help those in need, to vet them and to screen, but also to identify those in the greatest need. We take that generosity of the community very seriously we’re so privileged to be trusted with that kind of money,” Salvation Army Major Abe Tamayo said.

The Salvation Army’s next big event is Giving Hearts Day on February 10th.