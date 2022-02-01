Pfizer asks FDA to approve its Covid-19 vaccine for children under age five

(KVRR) — Pfizer awaits FDA approval so children ages six months to five-years-old can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

If approved, they could start receiving their first dose by the end of February.

The vaccine doses would be the same as children five to 11 years old. They would get two shots of 10 micrograms each. That’s a third less than the amount for those ages 12 and older.

“This is a time when children pass around colds. We still have all those viruses that children, particularly from the five year age group have not developed an immunity, think of all the colds you’ve had in your lifetime,” Sanford Health Fargo Vice President Dr. Doug Griffin said.

According to researchers from Yale University, more than seven million kids have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.