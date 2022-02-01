Supporters of Leonard Peltier ask for COVID-19 release

Leonard Peltier

FARGO (KVRR) – Advocates say Leonard Peltier, the man convicted of killing two FBI agents on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, has COVID-19 and should be transferred to a hospital.

“On Friday, January 28, Leonard Peltier tested positive for COVID-19 at Coleman I U.S. Federal Penitentiary” according to the International Leonard Peltier Defense Committee.

“Supporters and family urgently ask you to sign our petition calling for his immediate transfer to a medical hospital properly equipped for COVID treatment.”

The 77-year-old Peltier is serving two life sentences for the deaths of FBI agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams. His 1977 trial was held in Fargo.

Supporters are also calling on President Biden to “grant Leonard Peltier clemency immediately.” For decades, they have claimed that Peltier is a political prisoner and was wrongly convicted.