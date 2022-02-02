Feed My Starving Children Volunteers Aim to Pack 2.5 Million Meals

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Feed My Starving Children is back this week, trying to raise $480,000 for hungry kids.

More than 8,000 volunteers, most of them middle or high schoolers from West Fargo to Moorhead, come together to feed around 2 million children over four days. The goal is to pack 2.5 million meals. Each volunteer packs around $50 worth of food. That’s 216 meals, enough to feed a child for seven months.

“This year is special because after a year hiatus related to the COVD-19 pandemic. We are very excited to be back packing once again. There’s a few extra protocols. We know that, but we are still grateful to be back packing,” Organizer Amy Okeson said.

You can sign up or donate at www.fargopack.org

Feed My Starving Children continues through Saturday.