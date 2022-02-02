Fire damages mobile home in south Fargo

(courtesy, KFGO)

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Fire damaged a home in the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park in Fargo Wednesday.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 4614 San Juan Drive South.

Battalion Chief Joe Mangin said the only occupant was already outside when firefighters arrived.

The first unit to arrive saw flames coming from the backside of the trailer, pulled a line, and quickly put out the main part of the fire. Firefighters spent more time extinguishing fire beneath the home. It appears they were able to keep most of the fire out of the inside of the trailer.

Mangin said it’s too soon to determine the cause, however, he says often, often, with temperatures so cold, mobile home fires are caused by heating pipes or heat tape beneath the structure.