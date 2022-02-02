Native American tribes reach $590 million opioid settlement

FARGO (KVRR) – Native American tribes have reached opioid settlements worth over a half-billion dollars with Johnson & Johnson and three distributors.

A federal court filing describes $590 million in settlements with the New Jersey-based company along with distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.

Some tribes were hit particularly hard by an overdose and addiction crisis that was linked to more than 500,000 U.S. deaths.

One tribal leader says the money will be used to help build a healing center.

Johnson & Johnson says the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing. AmerisourceBergen says the deal will expedite help for communities.