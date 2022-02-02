Noem’s abortion ban proposal dismissed by lawmakers

South Dakota Capitol

PIERRE, S.D. – A Republican-controlled South Dakota House committee has declined to consider a bill from Republican Gov. Kristi Noem that would ban nearly all abortions.

It deals a major blow to a top item on the governor’s agenda. Noem’s proposal would have mimicked the private enforcement of a Texas law and prohibited abortions once medical professionals can detect fetal cardiac activity.

It quickly met resistance when lawmakers on the House State Affairs committee declined to give it a hearing.

Republican lawmakers moved on the argument that Noem’s proposal could jeopardize other legal battles between the state and Planned Parenthood.