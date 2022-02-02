Students evacuated following explosion at South Dakota high school

MILLER, S.D. – Officials say students have been evacuated from a high school in Miller following an explosion and fire in the shop area.

School board chairwoman Natalie Bertsch says no injuries have been reported.

The Hand County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an explosion had occurred in the agriculture workshop at the school and that a fire was still active.

People living several blocks from the school said they heard the explosion and saw smoke coming from the roof of the school.