Valley City Man Sentenced For Attempter Murder, Other Charges

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — A Valley City man charged with attempted murder, burglary and violating a protection order has been sentenced to just over six years in prison.

Alex Mooridian was charged after he shot another man in the abdomen last February in Valley City.

The shooting victim has since recovered and asked for leniency.

He believes Mooridian is a good man who made a mistake but needs to undergo mental health treatment.

Mooridian was also given 6 years for the burglary and protection order charges from a separate incident.

It will run concurrently with the attempted murder sentence.