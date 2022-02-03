$2,000 Bonus Offered For People To Become Nurse Aides in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Department of Health is encouraging people to pursue careers in skilled nursing facilities.

They are offering an Emergency Recruitment Program to become a Temporary Nurse Aide and Certified Nurse Aide.

The program will run through May 30 or the approval of 100 applicants, whichever comes first.

A $2,000 sign-on bonus is being offered for people who obtain a North Dakota Temporary Nurse Aide certification for employment in a skilled nursing facility, basic care facility, or assisted living facility.