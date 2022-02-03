Belcourt Man Sentenced For Carjacking in Fargo Last March

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Belcourt, North Dakota man is sentenced to seven years in prison for a carjacking in Fargo.

32-year-old John Poitra approached someone who had just parked their pickup near 6th Avenue and 8th Street North last March.

He demanded the keys and threatened to stab the owner.

Poitra was found by police driving the pickup the wrong way.

He refused to stop and crashed with two vehicles as he headed eastbound on I-94.

Poitra was eventually stopped by Clay County deputies.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.