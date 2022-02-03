‘Betty Whiteout’ takes top honors in MnDot naming contest

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – It’s official! The newest MnDOT plow names are in.

So who will be joining F. Salt Fitzgerald and Snowbi Wan Kenobi in clearing the state’s roads during our next storm?

The top 8 are Betty Whiteout with more than 40,000 votes followed by Ctrl Salt Delete, The Big Leplowski, Plowasaurus Rex, Scoop Dog, Blizzard of Oz, No More Mr. Ice Guy and Edward Blizzardhands.

Other top 50 finalist names include Flake Superior, Coldy Gopher, Blade of Glory and Sled Zeppelin.

More than 59,000 people voted in this year’s Name a Snowplow Contest.