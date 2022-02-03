Casselton Could Lose It’s Only Grocery Store Soon

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — It’s likely Casselton, North Dakota will lose its only grocery store.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a required conditional use permit that allows the sale of the Wangler Foods building on Front Street.

The buyer plans to move a computer, internet and IT sales business into the building.

Whether the sale of the building is finalized is up to the city council which will make a decision at next week’s meeting.

Grocery store owner Fred Wangler has been the owner since 2005.

He previously planned to close the store in 2019 but decided to keep it open just before Christmas Eve.