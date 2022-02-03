FirstLink will host film festival on mental health and suicide

FirstLink says the film festival gives young people a medium to speak out

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — FirstLink wants to bring the topics of mental health and suicide to the forefront for young people.

A film festival will be held on April 28th at Fargo Theatre.

College and high school students are encouraged to submit their own films.

Cash prizes up to one thousand dollars are being offered.

FirstLink answers the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and 211 phone lines in North Dakota and parts of Minnesota.

They say they’ve had an increase of calls from younger people from 2020 to 2021 and say they hear from the callers that they are ready to talk about mental health and suicide, but that the adults in their lives are not.