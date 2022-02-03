Local Businesses Gear Up for Valentine’s Day

FARGO-MOORHEAD — Valentine’s Day will be here soon and local businesses are getting ready for consumers to spend big.

According to a survey from the National Retail Federation, Americans are spending just under $24 billion on Valentine’s Day. That’s slightly more than last year’s $21.8 billion and less than 2020’s $27.4 dollars.

The average is expected to be around $175 per person. Businesses around the Fargo-Moorhead area are hoping to draw in customers. Including the Jasper Hotel, which opened last summer, where they plan to include guests in activities.

“Valentine’s Day itself we are having activation and partnership, collaborating with the Fargo Theatre down the street. Guests can purchase tickets to our event which is called Retroheart so we’ll have our traditional vinyl night,” Jasper Hotel General Manager Kylee Birsch said.

With Covid-19 cases falling in North Dakota and Minnesota, Country Greenery in Moorhead hopes people remain grateful giving gifts to loved ones after a couple of difficult years.

“Again, we can’t see each other all the time, so just another way of saying I’m thinking of ya, it’s an easy and nice way to give something to somebody you can’t see right now,” Country Greenery Manager Erin Carico said.

Many of these shops draw enough customers on a normal day, but Sweet Dreams Confections in Fargo continues to prepare creative treats for loved ones.

“The store is filled with all kinds of treasures and treats. Of course chocolate is a biggie for that holiday. We do a lot of handmade chocolates, truffles, homemade fudge, a lot of goodies around the store. You’ll see baked goods,” Sweet Dreams Confections Owner Lee Paseka says.

As businesses prepare for the holiday, people will have plenty of options to choose from flowers and cards to chocolates and treats.

The Fargo Theatre will also be showing Moonstruck at 7:30 PM on Valentine’s Day.