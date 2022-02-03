Man Arrested For DUI After Found Lying In Ditch For Hours After Crash

RANSOM CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A man accused of drunk driving is found lying in a ditch for three hours in -22 weather before someone spotted him.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Jesse Schultz of Enderlin crashed and was thrown from his vehicle around 2 Thursday morning, one mile north of Sheldon in Ransom County.

Schultz was taken to Essentia Health in Fargo with serious injuries from the crash and cold exposure.

He remains in unstable condition.

Schultz was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The crash remains under investigation.