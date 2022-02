COVID-19 cases falling in 49 states

WASHINGTON – New cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. are falling in 49 states.

The average number of COVID-19 related deaths is around 2,400 a day, comparable to last winter, when the vaccine drive was still getting started.

New cases per day have tanked by almost a half-million nationwide since mid-January. The number is trending downward in every state but Maine.

The number of lives lost to the pandemic was over 897,000 as of midday Friday.