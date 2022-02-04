Freezing For A Reason gets going this weekend for charity

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Freezing for a Reason kicks off this weekend and it’s going to be three days of fun and fundraising for a new shelter at the veterans museum.

Other proceeds will go to Giving Hearts day charities.

As part of Frostival, Moorhead American Legion Post 21 welcomes the community to come out and freeze with them.

The event will last 44 hours and represents 22 vets that commit suicide daily.

There will be events for all ages including a cornhole tournament put together by the Moorhead Wrestling team. They will have karaoke, tents for people to hangout or sleep in and Breakfast Sunday morning.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting and radio personalities will join organizers camping.

“Half of what we do here this weekend is going to go towards getting a shelter at the national cemetery and the other half of the funds we raise are going to go towards giving hearts day charities. So we have a two fold purpose here this weekend, and you know staying outside you know we like to represent a lot of different things, you know the homelessness,” F-M Legion Riders Director Thom Krabenhoft said.

The event wraps Sunday morning at 11 with a 21 gun salute.