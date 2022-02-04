LIVE: Monster Jam Rolls Into Fargodome This Weekend

Drivers promise something unique at every Monster Jam show

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Monster trucks are rolling back into the Fargodome this weekend.

Monster Jam returns Saturday with two shows.

It’s the first show in Fargo since the pandemic forced the trucks to sit idle.

You can expect all the racing, flips and stunts you’ve come to expect.

Fans can also get closer to the trucks and meet drivers at the Pit Party event before the early shows.

One driver says you can expect something unique at every show.

Bernard Lyght, driver of Megalodon, says, “I’ve thought about it a few times and the only think I can really compare it to is driving a roller coaster. It is so much fun. The noise that comes from it. People come and see us just for that alone. It’s a lot of fun. There’s nothing like it in the world and I love every single minute of it.”

Tickets are still available for both shows.

Find out more about the shows and how to get tickets by clicking here.