ND Attorney General Stenehjem died of heart attack

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The wife of North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says he died of a heart attack and associated effects last week.

The 68-year-old Republican was found unresponsive in his Bismarck home and died several hours later.

Beth Stenehjem thanked responding police officers, firefighters, paramedics, emergency room personnel and doctors at Sanford Health.