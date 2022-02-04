State offers $2,000 bonuses to obtain temporary nursing home certification

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s Health Department is offering a cash incentive for people who obtain a temporary certification to work in a nursing home in the state.

The goal of the “emergency recruit program” is to help curb staffing shortages during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program offers sign-on bonuses of $2,000 for up to 100 people who get a temporary aide certification, which involves taking a free 8-hour online course.

Nursing aides who have not worked in a long-term care facility for at least six months also are eligible for the program if they return to a facility.