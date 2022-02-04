Sun Country flight to Minneapolis returns to Las Vegas for ‘hard landing’

LAS VEGAS – No one was injured when an airplane heading from Las Vegas to Minneapolis returned early Friday for a “hard landing” with a landing gear malfunction at Harry Reid International Airport.

Officials said the right main landing gear of Sun Country Airlines flight 110 collapsed when the Boeing 737 landed about 1:20 a.m.

About 50 passengers and six crew members exited the plane and returned by bus to the airport terminal.

An airport spokeswoman says the aircraft remained on a runway while crews removed fuel to allow it to be towed to a parking area.