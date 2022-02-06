ND Gov. Burgum Tests Positive for COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing cold and flu-like symptoms.

Burgum is fully vaccinated and boosted and is now quarantining through Thursday.

“After testing negative on Friday following an exposure notification, I experienced cold and flu-like symptoms this morning and tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon,” Burgum said. “I am quarantining and consulting with my physician.”

The state reports 819 new infections and no new deaths.

Minnesota and South Dakota will release their latest numbers on Monday.