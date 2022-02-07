Watch: Demonstrators in Fargo call for release of Leonard Peltier

FARGO (KVRR) – Dozens of supporters of Leonard Peltier gathered in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Fargo, asking that Peltier be released from prison.

About 50 people attended the “Rise Up For Leonard Peltier” rally. The demonstrators prayed, carried signs and listened to speakers from the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and the Spirit Lake Nation.

Several similar events were scheduled across the country.

The 77-year-old Peltier is serving two life sentences for the deaths of FBI agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. His 1977 trial was held in Fargo.

Supporters are also calling on President Biden to grant Peltier clemency. For decades, they have claimed that Peltier is a political prisoner and was wrongly convicted.