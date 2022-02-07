LIVE: Giving Hearts Week Begins

Giving Hearts Day Is Thursday, February 10th

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Giving Hearts Day is less than three days away

The Dakota Medical Foundation says their goal is to get 100 thousand people to donate money, time or other goods to some of the nearly 540 organizations in our region participating.

There are plenty of incentives for people looking to give.

All donors will be entered in a sweepstakes to win a new truck among other items.

You can also win a “golden ticket” which gives you money to donate to your charity of choice.

Organizers are blown away by the massive show of support these non-profits get every year.

Dakota Medical Foundation Executive Director Pat Traynor says, “These charities are producing a tremendous impact on health and quality of life all across North Dakota and Northwest Minnesota. I mean, it’s grown beyond our wildest imagination and you know why? Because we live in the most generous region on the planet.”

Last year, more than 42,000 donors gave more than $22 million.

The Dakota Medical Foundation will be live on KVRR Local News during Giving Hearts Day Thursday morning in both the 7:00 and 8:00 hours.

