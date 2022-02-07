Officer Brown To Return To Duty Tonight, 3 Months After Cardiac Arrest

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Fargo Police Officer Tim Brown is back at work for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest three months ago.

Brown is back in uniform tonight and ready to get to work at 9:30.

Chief Denis Otterness calls it a miraculous recovery.

Brown collapsed last November at the Cass County Jail while booking in two women.

He was transferred to the Nebraska Medical Center for specialized care before returning home a few weeks later.

Brown has been cleared by his medical term to return to work fulltime.