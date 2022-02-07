Tom Hoge’s First Career PGA Tour Win All About Patience

Grabbed the win at Pebble Beach on his 201 first start on Tour

FARGO, N.D — Tom Hoge’s first career win on the PGA Tour proved the narrative good things come for those who wait. It took 201 starts before that first one came Sunday at Pebble Beach becoming just the third North Dakotan to ever do it.

Its a life changing victory for the Fargo native who now gets to keep his Tour card through the 2024 season and more. Hoge is in the field for in all four majors and all world golf championships including The Masters for the first time.

The Fargo South alum also moves in to the top 50 in the world and second in the FedEx Cup points. His former high school coach and current NDSU men’s golf coach Steve Kennedy says from a young age Hoge always had the right mentality.

“He just never has any fear. The moment is never to big for Tom,” Kennedy said. “If someone puts a challenge in front of him, he’s willing to take it. When he came out as an eight grader. I knew he’d be something special. Just by the sound of the shot that he hit. Then he started dominating in the high school ranks and went on to TCU. At that point, by his sophomore year there, I figured out I know yeah this guy has a chance.”

“He has a unmatched self belief in what he’s doing. That gets him through the tough times,” Fargo Country Club Pro Dave Schultz said. “He knows he has the skills and the dedication and believes in himself. That’s why he’s been on the PGA Tour eight years and just getting his first win.”

Hoge has only been in the field for the U.S. Open and PGA Championship and had a second place finish just two weeks ago in Palm Springs.