Amy Anderson honored as Fargo Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo’s Teacher of the Year award goes to Amy Anderson, an Early Childhood Special Education Teacher.

Anderson was surprised by Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi and awarded the trophy. She teaches at Longfellow and is an Early Childhood Literacy Partner at Agassiz. Anderson works with children ages three to five with a wide variety of special needs. She says multiple layers of support are included when it comes to success for students.

“I think it’s a chance for us to recognize students strengths and then some of those challenging areas and then focus on providing support each child needs to be successful, not just in school but across, everywhere in their life. Whether it’s school, home, family, community, i think that’s the role of a team,” Anderson said.

Anderson will be considered for Cass County Teacher of the Year, the winner will be in the running for North Dakota Teacher of the Year.