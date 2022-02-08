Fargo TV pioneer, Entertainment Tonight co-creator dies

Ro Grignon

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo television pioneer Ro Grignon has died. Grignon died Saturday, Feb 5 at Sanford Broadway Medical Center. He was 93.

Grignon was born in Fargo. He helped put KXJB-TV in Fargo on the air before he went to Kansas City, where he ultimately became Executive Vice-President of Taft Television stations.

Grignon was also one of the creators of the longtime nationally-syndicated TV show “Entertainment Tonight.”

Grignon joined Red River Broadcast in August, 1989. He was president of the television and radio group until his retirement in December, 2013.