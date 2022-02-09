Fargo man sentenced for prostitution robbery conspiracy

FARGO (KVRR) – A Fargo man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for conspiring to rob customers of commercial sex.

U.S. Attorney Nick Chase says 22-year-old Jordan Daniel Kraft and 21-year-old Harleigh Haugen of Fargo conspired with a group of young males and females.

Chase says Kraft, Haugen and others posted ads on “Skip the Games” promoting prostitution with adult women. They took advantage of a group of commercial sex customers whom they believed would be unwilling to go to law enforcement if they were robbed.

The group arranged to meet victims in their private homes and in local apartments and then robbed the customers by threats of force and violence. In some cases, the victims were assaulted.

Haugen was sentenced in November to nearly four years in prison. Several others have pleaded guilty.