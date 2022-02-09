North Bakken Expansion project online in North Dakota

TIOGA, N.D. – A new $250 million natural gas pipeline in northwest North Dakota has gone online.

WBI Energy announced construction and testing were completed for its North Bakken Expansion project, transferring natural gas from core production areas near Tioga to the Northern Border Pipeline near Watford City.

Officials say it will add an additional 250 million cubic feet per day of natural gas north of Lake Sakakawea, an area with limited ability to transport.

North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad says it will also reduce flaring.