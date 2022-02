School Bus Driver Shot In The Head In Minneapolis, Expected to Survive

MINNEAPOLIS — A school bus driver is rushed to the hospital after being shot in the head in Minneapolis.

Police responded around 2:15 Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive the injuries.

Three children under the age of 10 were on the bus at the time of the shooting but none were hurt.

They were taken home by police officers.