Wrigley Takes Oath of Office as North Dakota Attorney General

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/PRAIRIE PUBLIC RADIO/KVRR) – Former US Attorney Drew Wrigley has taken the oath of office as North Dakota Attorney General after being appointed by Gov. Doug Burgum.

It was done in a private ceremony. Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon Jensen administered the oath.

North Dakota’s longest-serving Attorney General, Wayne Stenehjem, passed away at the end of January. Earlier, Wrigley announced he was running for the job after Stenehjem said he would not be seeking another term.

Reporters asked Wrigley about his plans for the office.

“It’s coming up so abruptly, I won’t presume to stand here today and say these are the first four things I’m working on,” Wrigley said. “It’s really about engaging myself with the personnel, who are in place and working on important projects — some going on for years.”

Wrigley said he will be responsible for what happens in his office.

“I take the bullets on behalf of the office,” Wrigley said. “I understand that. I just ask people to let me know where the entry wounds are coming.”

Wrigley said he encourages communications within the office.

“I’m an easily accessible person,” Wrigley said. “I’m a transparent person. And at the end of the day, I pride myself on being an accountable person.”